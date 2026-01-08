Pedal Beach Concours Returns This Month

The best of the best of bicycles are coming to West Palm Beach during the 2026 Pedal Beach Concours. Everything from “rat rods” to “low riders” to customized “freak bikes” and beyond will be on display at The Peach on January 17, from noon to 6 p.m., in a public-juried showcase of rideable art.

The public is invited to take part in the judging, with prizes given to “Best in Show,” “Best Cruiser,” “Best Pre-War,” “Best Mountain Bike,” “Best Paint,” and more. The event includes a full swap meet, public ride-out at 6 p.m. (lights required), and a raffle featuring prizes from The Bicyclery, Veloglow, and the chance to win a $1,500 specialty bike. Food and drink will be available from El Segundo.

Admission to the Pedal Beach Concours is free to the public and vendor spaces are available. Those looking to enter the bicycle competition can do so for a $5 fee per bicycle.

The Peach is located at 3950 Georgia Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33405. For more information, email pedalbeachconcours@gmail.com.