Perfectly Palm Beach Finds Await at The Nix

Palm Beach native Nikki Connaughton has a clear vision for her hometown—one you can see in living color at The Nix Palm Beach, her texture-rich, globally sourced, deeply local boutique that feels equal parts retail space and living room.

“I always wanted to create a space that felt unique, relaxed, and refined in my hometown of Palm Beach,” she explains. After working in corporate fashion and furniture design, she knew she wanted to build an all-encompassing environment blending her love of fashion, accessories, and home design. “The Nix has become a destination where guests can feel comfortable kicking their feet up, exchanging stories, and discovering our collection of curated treasures. I treat the showroom as my own living room—an extension of my travels, inspirations, and experiences.”

The Nix also serves as a gathering place, with Connaughton hosting frequent workshops and events, from hands-on craft experiences to collaborations with other female entrepreneurs.

Here are a few of her standout finds for the Palm Beach crowd:

Baliata Basket Collection: “A signature at The Nix, these handwoven baskets and bags are crafted from natural grass materials using traditional weaving techniques. Produced in partnership with a weaving village in Bali, the collection supports artisans while helping preserve their heritage.”

Wavy Bronze Palm Tree Candlesticks: “[These] are part of a larger collection of bronze decor at The Nix, but they remain a personal favorite. With their relaxed, curvy silhouettes and sculptural palm forms, they bring a sense of effortless coastal elegance to any space … a subtle nod to Palm Beach’s tropical landscape translated into timeless, functional tabletop art.”

Local Artist Spotlight: “The Nix features work from Palm Beach–based artists, celebrating the creativity rooted in the community. Among them is my sister, Lizzi Connaughton, a local architect whose original watercolor artwork captures the color, light, and character of Palm Beach.”