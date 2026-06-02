“Persistence of Matter” to Debut in Delray Beach

The Cornell Art Museum at Old School Square and Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) will present “Persistence of Matter,” a summer exhibition featuring artists who transform discarded and repurposed materials into compelling works of art through thoughtful upcycling, environmental awareness, and creative reinvention. The exhibition will be on view June 5 to September 10.

Through sculpture, mixed-media works, and immersive installations created from reclaimed and repurposed objects, the exhibition explores the enduring life of materials and challenges viewers to reconsider waste, consumption, and sustainability through an artistic lens.

Curated by Mavis Benson and Pam Lambie, “Persistence of Matter” celebrates creativity, renewal, and the transformative power of art presented across an array of artists working with salvaged and found materials in inventive and unexpected ways.

Opening night will feature live music, refreshments, and a meet-and-greet with artists. Special programming throughout the exhibition will include artist talks, salon discussions, screenings, installations, and community events inspired by the exhibition’s themes.