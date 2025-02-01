Nestled in sunny South Florida, PGA National Resort is a world-class destination where championship sports meet unmatched thrills. With legendary golf courses, state-of-the-art facilities, and luxurious accommodations, it’s a haven for sports enthusiasts and leisure seekers alike.

Six Championship Golf Courses

PGA National Resort boasts six championship golf courses, including the iconic Champion Course, home to the PGA TOUR’s Honda Classic. Designed by legends like Jack Nicklaus, these courses challenge players of all levels. Highlights include the Champion Course’s “Bear Trap,” one of golf’s toughest three-hole stretches.



Wellness and Fitness

The Spa at PGA offers rejuvenating treatments and therapies, perfect for relaxation after a day on the course. The Sports & Racquet Club features tennis, pickleball, fitness classes, and personal training, catering to all activity levels.

Luxurious Accommodations

Recently renovated guest rooms and suites provide modern elegance and serene views. Exclusive cottages offer spacious layouts and full kitchens for a private retreat, ideal for both short and extended stays.

Dining and Entertainment

Dining at PGA National is a culinary adventure. From casual bites at The Butcher’s Club to fine dining with locally sourced ingredients, every meal delights. Bars and lounges offer craft cocktails and stunning views, perfect for unwinding.

Membership and Community

The resort’s exclusive membership program grants access to top-tier amenities, including golf, spa, dining, and social events, creating a vibrant and connected community.

Plan Your Visit

PGA National Resort promises an unmatched blend of adventure and relaxation. Book your stay today to experience it all.