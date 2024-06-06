Photography Exhibit Debuts in Boca Raton

Check out “Myths, Secrets, Lies, and Truths: Photography from the Doug McCraw Collection,” on view at the Boca Raton Museum of Art June 12

Miss Anita by Liesa Cole. © Liesa Cole/Image courtesy Doug McCraw

“A picture is worth a thousand words.” This is certainly true of the images in “Myths, Secrets, Lies, and Truths: Photography from the Doug McCraw Collection,” on view at the Boca Raton Museum of Art June 12 to October 13. The exhibition highlights photographic works by Hank Willis Thomas, Spider Martin, Sheila Pree Bright, Liesa Cole, and Karen Graffeo that emphasize the complexity of the human condition.

Images from Hank Willis Thomas’ “Unbranded” series depicting advertisements for the Black consumer market by white ad executives in the 1970s including The French Way. © Hank Willis Thomas/courtesy Doug McCraw

From behind their lenses, these five photographers have captured snapshots that reveal the murky myths, personal truths, deliberate lies, and kept secrets that influence our perceptions of the other and the human experience overall. Also debuting June 12 is “Julie Evans: Eating Sunshine,” a solo exhibit of the New York–based artist’s new ceramic sculptures alongside her works on paper.

