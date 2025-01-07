Playing Doubles with Venus Williams and Sonya Haffey

When tennis superstar Venus Williams began her interior design firm, V Starr, in 2002, she wanted to create a company that focused on sustainability and responsible design with an unwavering commitment to using the highest quality materials. Since welcoming designer Sonya Haffey as CEO in 2009, the company has expanded to include both commercial and residential projects. Together, Williams and Haffey have created iconic spaces across the world and all over South Florida—from The Spa at PGA National Resort to Icon Marina Village—and launched a product line, The Muse, for American design company Wolf-Gordon. PBI recently sat down with Williams and Haffey to get an insider’s look at their relationship, creative process, and more.

PBI: How did you two meet and what can you tell us about your working dynamic? Venus, what special qualities does Sonya bring to your company?

Williams: We met back in 2009 through mutual friends who introduced us. At the time, I was looking to transition V Starr more into the commercial space, and Sonya had just moved to the area and was ready to get back to work. It was the perfect time for both of us, and we instantly connected. I knew having someone as personable as Sonya was important for company culture, and I was impressed with her balance of professionalism and personability. Sonya cares about people, which makes her interactions with the people at V Starr and our clients powerful because she understands the human connection. She’s a fantastic human being who is so involved in the community and sets such a good example for our team. She is also versatile in terms of creative thinking and problem-solving. Brainstorming on projects and other ventures is one of my favorite things to do with her.

Haffey: From the very beginning, we just clicked. Our dynamic has evolved over the years, but what’s always been consistent is that we balance each other out. Venus brings strengths that complement mine and vice versa. If one of us has a strong opinion on something, the other is willing to lean in and listen. That mutual respect and understanding allows us to push our work further. Venus used to lead more day-to-day operations, but as the company grew, I began managing more of the day-to-day, and now she steps in for the big decisions.

When you collaborate on a project, what is your dynamic like? How do your strengths play off each other?

Williams: We honestly think alike in many ways, which helps, but we also have different strengths that balance each other out. If Sonya feels strongly about something, I know I can trust her opinion, and the same goes for her when I’m passionate about something. We’ve learned how to rely on each other’s expertise, and that creates a really solid partnership.

Haffey: Venus has a unique vision and an incredible way of thinking outside the box, while I tend to focus on the details and operations. Our strengths blend together to create something greater than the sum of its parts.

What would surprise readers about your design process?

Haffey: One thing that might surprise people is that we don’t have a fixed aesthetic we always stick to. Every project is client-driven, which allows us to be more flexible and creative. A lot of designers have a signature look, but we prefer to listen to what our clients need and lead from there.

Williams: When we design commercially, it’s more about the community, the environment, and even budget considerations. We work on everything from affordable projects to luxury spaces, so our approach changes to fit the needs of each project.

One of V Starr’s main tenets is creating spaces with a focus on sustainability and responsible design. Why is this so important and in what ways is this expressed and incorporated into your projects?

Williams: As humans, we have to do our part in protecting the environment we’ve been given, and we take our corporate responsibility seriously. At V Starr, we’re committed to eco-conscious design and the impact we have as designers to create spaces that foster a more sustainable future.

Haffey: Sustainability is always on our minds, whether it’s the materials we choose or how we design a space to be more energy efficient. It’s about thinking long-term and making sure our designs positively impact both the environment and the people now and into the future. We always want to leave the world better than we found it.

What trends do you see currently in interior design? Do you follow the trends or follow your own intuition? Any trend you’d like to see go away?

Haffey: We definitely follow trends, but only when they make sense for the specific project or location. For example, in South Florida, beachy and tropical motifs are a staple identifier of the local landscapes, so we incorporate that culture into our designs. When Instagram first became popular, we also embraced the idea of creating “Instagrammable moments,” but we like to do it in a way that makes sense for the space. With that said, I’d love to see the trend of designing solely for Instagram moments go away. Every space should be picture-worthy, not just one corner. We focus on making the entire project visually cohesive, so [that] each space tells a story.

Williams: I love the idea of playing into different color trends. Sage green is a color I find calming and quite regenerative, which makes it a great color choice for a bedroom. True blacks are my go-to for when I want to add drama to a space, and it has been my favorite color to play with for years.

How would each of you describe your design aesthetic, and how does V Starr incorporate these elements?

Haffey: I’d say our aesthetic is modern and colorful, but the most important aspect is that it’s client-led. Each project feels different because it’s tailored to the needs and personality of the client.

Williams: We aim for modern design elements but are never bound to one particular style. It’s all about creating spaces that feel thoughtful and unique to whoever will be using them. My personal design aesthetic leans more toward mid-century modern with tropical influences since I live in South Florida. I prefer to mix styles and don’t immediately go for things that match.

V Starr designs both residential and commercial spaces. What are the main differences that you account for when tackling residential versus commercial projects? Can you point to a project that expresses your design signature?

Haffey: Residential projects are much more personal. You’re getting to know individuals on a deeper level, and you form friendships along the way because you have to understand them to design for them. As for a project that truly expresses our design signature, I’d say our multifamily project, Modera Coral Springs, is a strong reflection of our design approach. It combines modern design elements and high-quality finishes while also embracing vibrant colors, rich textures, and patterns.

Williams: For commercial projects, it’s more about thinking of the group as a whole—how the space will be used by many people. You’re designing for a majority and making decisions based on what’s right for the space, location, and time. The Spa at PGA National is a project that stands out for our signature design. It demonstrates how we infuse the local culture of the area into the design and how we balance functionality with aesthetics.

Venus, your tennis career is legendary. What lessons did you learn from tennis that have contributed to your success in business?

Williams: While tennis has always been a part of my life and feels very innate, I’ve always loved the arts. It’s one of my biggest passions off the court. At 18, I decided to attend art school to study fashion—my first step into the arts. Later, I returned to school to pursue interior design, which eventually led me to found V Starr. Much like tennis, design is always evolving. Every project brings something new, much like every point and opponent in tennis. Conditions can change, but there’s always a challenge to keep you engaged. It’s that constant unpredictability that excites me about both tennis and design.

Venus and Sonya, what inspires each of you about the other?

Haffey: I’m most inspired by Venus’ incredible grace and patience. The sacrifices she has made, especially when it comes to her private time that most of us take for granted, are immense, yet she handles it all with such grace. The constant interruptions and demands in her life are overwhelming, but Venus manages them while excelling as not just an athlete but also a businesswoman. Her stamina and consistency, both in her career and in balancing multiple roles, are truly remarkable.

Williams: Sonya’s dedication to her work is evident in every project she touches. She has an incredible depth of experience and insight, and her ability to navigate complex challenges with ease is admirable. Sonya’s leadership style sets a high bar for all of us, combining industry expertise with emotional intelligence in a way that elevates everyone around her.

What are your favorite galleries to shop for art?

Haffey: I’m not typically a gallery person, but I do enjoy visiting Studio E Gallery and I love spending time at the Norton Museum of Art. I really appreciate discovering emerging artists who haven’t yet been discovered, and I’m always inspired by the work I find in public spaces. I also love events like ArtiGras Fine Arts Festival, which provide an opportunity to see art in more unexpected settings. The Bak School of the Arts [student exhibitions] is another favorite—I’m always amazed by the creativity and talent of the students there.

Williams: I usually shop for art at larger art events like Art Basel or around the world if I am traveling.

Do you work with any local artists, and if so, who and why?

Haffey: Yes, we work with local artists frequently. One of the artists I collaborate with a lot is Chalk & Brush; they’ve done incredible work throughout Palm Beach, though they’re based in Miami. Their designs bring such a unique and fresh perspective to spaces. I also have a deep appreciation for the art scene along Delray and Atlantic Avenue; there’s always something vibrant and inspiring to discover.

What is the best piece you’ve discovered locally?

Haffey: I recently found the coolest hooded chair at Circa Who for a client. It was the perfect fit, both in terms of style and price, and exactly what they needed. I’ve also discovered some beautiful pieces for my own home, [including] a stunning lamp for my twin girls’ bedroom at Circa Who. I love exploring local shops and finding unique treasures that you can’t get anywhere else. The shops along Northwood Road are great for uncovering those one-of-a-kind items.

What is next for V Starr?

Haffey: We’re particularly interested in quiet luxury spaces, where sophistication is expressed through understated elegance and thoughtful details. We’re also turning our attention to luxury resorts, especially those with a strong emphasis on sustainability and wellness—two key areas that are shaping the future of design. Additionally, we are selectively taking on high-end residential projects.