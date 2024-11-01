Tesoro Club, a premier private golf club community on the Treasure Coast, has become the talk of the town for all the right reasons. Located just north of the Palm Beaches, Tesoro Club impresses both golf and nature enthusiasts with its thoughtfully designed community, a Championship Arnold Palmer-designed golf course, and the newly unveiled Signature Homes Collection, all set within an “intimate” private club lifestyle.

Tesoro Club invites the local community to explore its latest updates and homes at the upcoming “Taste of Tesoro,” a community-wide home tour event on December 7th, from 10 AM to 4 PM. Attendees will enjoy an escorted tour including a preview of designer-decorated model homes in the breathtaking Signature Homes Collection. This year, exciting new additions from Ecclestone Signature Homes and GHO Homes join offerings from Toll Brothers and WCI Communities.

Guests will kick off their tour at the state-of-the-art Welcome Center, where a variety of refreshments will showcase the culinary talents of Tesoro Club’s food and beverage team. All attendees will receive an information packet that highlights the locations of community amenities and designer-decorated model homes, with convenient transportation provided between community locations.

Managing Partner Tim Jones is eager to showcase the community’s unique design to visitors. “Tesoro Club’s open spaces have attracted a lot of people,” Jones noted. “The natural landscapes create breathtaking vistas and elevation changes—truly unlike anything else in South Florida.”

The new Signature Homes Collection at Tesoro Club features a selection of top local builders who understand and appreciate the beauty of Tesoro Club. AR Homes Beachland, Ecclestone Signature Homes, GHO Homes, and Janssen Custom Home Builders LLC all have been chosen to create distinct floor plans tailored to each homebuyer’s vision. Ranging from cottage to estate-sized homes, these properties are set on prime golf and lake view lots, incorporating the latest design trends and energy-efficient smart home technologies.

Llwyd Ecclestone III, President of Ecclestone Signature Homes, was among the first to complete a luxury model within the community. “Tesoro Club is a true gem because it offers the chance to build a new home in an established country club community on a golf course,” Ecclestone shared. “The community was designed so that all homesites feature stunning water, golf, or preserve views. It’s an experience you won’t find anywhere else.”

In addition to the Signature Homes Collection, Toll Brothers and WCI Communities are developing two new neighborhoods within Tesoro Club, each offering a variety of luxury single-family home options. Elegantly designed model homes will be open during the event, showcasing the unique features of each builder. Every home within Tesoro Club boasts breathtaking views of the surrounding golf courses, lakes, and preserves, as the 1,490-acre community was carefully designed to embrace its natural surroundings.

“Our home overlooks some of the tributaries on the St. Lucie River, and it feels like living in Venice, Italy,” said Betty Modell, a current resident who has remodeled one of the existing homes in the community. “We have so many egret-like birds flying around, as well as ospreys, deer, and foxes… the wildlife is incredible.”

Visitors to the Taste of Tesoro event will find that the natural beauty is most pronounced on the Palmer course. This Championship course, designed by Arnold Palmer, serves as a stunning centerpiece for the community. Stretching from 4,756 to 7,136 yards with five tee options per hole, it weaves through wetlands and lush natural preserves, offering picturesque views throughout.

Revitalized and reopened in 2022, the Palmer Course has quickly become a destination for Championship play. Notably, Tesoro Club hosted the second stage of the PGA Tour Qualifying Tournament—an achievement unmatched by any other Florida course—as well as the Cognizant Classic Qualifier. This season, it is set to host the qualifying school tournament for the Asian Tour, the premier regional sanctioning body for men’s professional golf in Asia. Head Golf Professional Matthew Doyle has received enthusiastic feedback about the course from both members and PGA players. “The nature, the beauty of the property, and the waterways create a significant wow factor,” Doyle remarked. “People walk up to the tees for the first time and say, ‘Wow, what a golf course!’ Many Florida courses tend to look similar, but this course is quite distinct.”

In addition to golf, members enjoy a wide array of signature amenities. The Swim & Racquet Club features 11 pickleball courts, nine Har-Tru tennis courts, two bocce courts, and a junior Olympic pool. The three-story landmark Clubhouse offers a cutting-edge Fitness Center, spa services, and a well-stocked golf pro shop. Dining options include The Cabanas, serving tropical drinks by the pool, and The Terrace Grill, offering gourmet sandwiches, salads, and burgers in a beautiful indoor/outdoor setting.

Avid golfers Keith and Jodi Good from Reading, Pennsylvania, are eager to enjoy the community and their new Signature Home. “All our experiences with the golf staff and community members have been wonderful,” Mr. Good shared. “We truly can’t say enough. We look forward to the future and to spending time with our grandchildren while enjoying all the activities Tesoro Club has to offer our entire family.”

Tesoro Club is located just a 20-minute drive north of Jupiter and the Palm Beaches. Residents enjoy easy access to the excitement of South and Central Florida via I-95 and Florida’s Turnpike while embracing a relaxed Florida lifestyle. Marinas, dining, arts and culture, professional sporting venues, and endless entertainment are abundant in the area. Palm Beach International Airport is less than an hour to the south, while Orlando International Airport serves as a gateway to the world, just 75 minutes to the north.

To register for, and find out more information about the Taste of Tesoro event, visit the community’s Welcome Center at 125 SE Via Tesoro Blvd. Visit TesoroClub.com or call 772-345-4000 to learn more.