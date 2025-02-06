Preserving Tradition at Palm Beach’s Southwood

On a quiet lane in Palm Beach, a pair of inauspicious white iron gates guards Southwood, one of the island’s most storied properties. Overgrown jungle and an old banyan tree beguile the imagination of curious passersby as to the tales this aging grand dame could tell.

Among those passersby, four years ago, were Callie Baker and her fiancé, Matt Holt. On a drive around the island, the couple stopped and peered through Southwood’s iron gates. Callie saw something familiar: white flower baskets hanging from the banyan tree in the center of the motor court. She’d seen them somewhere before: the home of her aunt, Pauline Pitt.

It wasn’t a coincidence. The owner of the property was Beatrice “Bea” Tollman, the South African founder of hospitality giant Red Carnation Hotel Collection, which at the time included The Chesterfield in Palm Beach (now The Vineta Hotel). Tollman and Pitt were good friends and admired each other’s design sense. The flower baskets that evoked Callie’s memories were inspired by a similar vignette at Pitt’s house.

Tollman had purchased the estate in 1987 but had let it remain uninhabited for the last 15 years. In 2021, the year Tollman’s husband, Stanley, died, she sold Southwood. The buyer? Matt Holt, who bought it as the forever home for their future family.

A few weeks after moving in, the couple held their wedding on the Southwood lawn overlooking the Intracoastal. Never mind that they didn’t have any furniture yet and had been sleeping on mattresses on the floor. “It was our way of breaking in the house,” Callie says.

Almost immediately after, the Holts took a serious look at the house and its needs. There was no question that a major renovation was in order. They had to choose between rebuilding the tired parts with a newer, more modern aesthetic or taking the costlier, far more difficult route of preserving Southwood’s original charm and the intent of its architect, Marion Sims Wyeth.

Not surprisingly, they chose the latter. Callie, 39, is a fifth-generation Palm Beacher with deep roots in the island and an appreciation of its history and tradition. Her father, the late Anthony K. Baker, was a historian, preservationist, and architect. “He taught me everything I know about Palm Beach’s history and architecture,” says Callie. “Marion Sims Wyeth was his favorite of the ‘fabulous five’ architects. I grew up in another U-shaped Wyeth masterpiece a few blocks away, on Clarendon Avenue.”

Matt, a 48-year-old New Yorker, may be new to Palm Beach but also has been raised with a preservation mindset. The Holts are now the youngest members of the Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach’s board of trustees.

“It’s really inspiring that a couple as young as Callie and Matt were willing to take on a project like this and to allocate the resources required to properly honor the home and the architect who designed it,” says Amanda Skier, the former president and CEO of the Preservation Foundation (now CEO of the Henry Morrison Flagler Museum). “To see someone who grew up here reinvest in the community by protecting our heritage is exciting. People like them are key to the future of the island.”

While many of their contemporaries gravitate toward grand new-builds and renovations, Callie and Matt respect the patina granted by time’s passage. “I think people get the wrong idea and come here wanting to look like they have it all,” says Callie. “True locals are very different. Preserving tradition is in my blood. I grew up in Palm Beach. I want to protect everything that makes the place magical.”

That includes Southwood. Built in 1934 for Jell-O heiress Eleanor Woodward Vietor and her husband, John, for $125,000, the 15,241-square-foot home was built in a U shape to take advantage of the property’s proximity to and view of Lake Worth. The design prioritized indoor-outdoor living in homage to the island’s resort vibe.

“Southwood is one of the most significant properties on Palm Beach,” says Kristin Kellogg of Smith Kellogg Architecture, the architect of record since Tollman began the estate’s restoration in 2018. “It represents this moment in time for this wealthy family who was building this estate but were trying to do it in a way that was not ostentatious. When you think of the architecture of Addison Mizner, there is a flashiness and whimsy and fun, but those years were very difficult times for Americans. When the Vietors were designing their home, they used an architectural language that practiced restraint and spoke to what was happening in America at that time. The home represents a shift to a more austere architecture than the flamboyance that came before it.”

In a move toward restrained luxury, Wyeth bucked convention and married various design elements to create Southwood. His cantilevered balconies reveal a predominant Monterey style, while filigree cast iron railings are a nod to French Creole influence. Kellogg also points out the home’s classical, almost colonial, elements such as detailed paneling and a bay window. It was important to the Holts to preserve this heritage, inside and out.

With the help of original architectural drawings from the Preservation Foundation’s archives, the couple worked closely with Kellogg and her team to restore the original electrical systems, phone lines, and sewer and water lines. The fenestration replacement was a complicated endeavor. Except for the original front door, all windows and doors were replaced. The home’s massive bay window is made from curved glass that is no longer produced, so Kellogg worked with a special fabricator in Germany. The French doors in the gallery had to pocket beyond the sidelight, which required specific engineering to match the original Wyeth drawings.

For preservation and restoration, architects prioritize public rooms and facades, especially the front elevation. Functional areas like the kitchen, bathroom, or laundry room can be changed to better meet the owner’s needs and make the house more suitable for modern living. Case in point: Southwood had 14 staff rooms that have since been converted into guest suites and a spa with a steam shower that is now a playroom for their 9-month-old son, Georgie. The original owners’ curious “penguin room” is becoming Callie’s closet.

“When you are practicing preservation, you can’t always have a strict adherence to the Secretary of Interior’s standards because people are living in [these homes],” says Kellogg. “Callie and Matt have been really faithful in this rehabilitation of the exterior but are making the interiors their own. These houses aren’t museums.”

The Holts’ attention to detail has been extraordinary, down to the preservation of original hardware that was removed, catalogued, and shipped to Wilmette Hardware in Illinois for accurate restoration. Many of the original floors, including an intricate cork and marble masterpiece in the gallery, have been preserved, as have the majority of the marble fireplaces.

When something couldn’t be saved, the couple chose a close alternative. In the library, for example, the original wood paneling was Florida pine, but the current scarcity of the wood has forced a reimagining: the room is now paneled in pecky cypress, a material found in many Palm Beach estates. To add to the warm, cozy feel of the room, the ceiling is clad in William Morris wallpaper to mimic the inside cover of an old book. A long table belonging to Charles Munn (the founder of The Coconuts and Callie’s great-great-grandfather) holds stacks of art books and literary tomes. On the other side of the room, an antique desk with an inlaid leather top displays a book that chronicles the home’s history. Together with the Preservation Foundation’s architectural collection of Wyeth’s work and documentation of the home, the book has guided the Holts’ renovation of Southwood.

The careful interior renovation was led by Kemble Interiors with Celerie Kemble (who designed the couple’s New York City townhome) and Liza Morten Gioia at the helm. While they had some big shoes to fill walking in the footsteps of the home’s original decorator, American pioneer female decorator Ruby Ross Wood, they allowed the house’s DNA to shine through while creating a space that is authentic, respectful, and playful for the young family.

“The entire house is about the light and the breeze. It’s an incredible window out to the lake,” says Gioia. “It was built to allow the people living there to be outdoors while they are indoors. Matt and Callie are the perfect stewards because their process is growing up with the house, raising their child there, and letting the house be a part of that instead of reconfiguring it to fit the mode of the moment.”

Walking a guest through the house, Callie reveals some of her favorite details while Plympton, the family’s Rhodesian ridgeback, roughhouses with Prudence, their long-haired dachshund. Callie roams barefoot from indoors to out, pointing out the home’s restored green roof, the wooden lattice work covering the entirety of the living room walls, the pool house cabanas modeled after tea houses in Charleston, and the outdoor loggia where she and Matt play backgammon when rainstorms roll in.

A favorite is the “pub”—aka the adult playroom—which has been reimagined in the spirit of London’s Chiltern Firehouse bar, one of Matt’s favorites. A look around the room reveals Paris Review posters, a nod to Matt’s role as board president of the venerable literary journal.

The lakeside lawn, where Callie and Matt were married, now serves as a venue for parties as well as a quiet picnic spot for the family, dogs included, on spring afternoons. Between the lawn and adjacent to the tennis court, an informal garden they planted with avocados, bananas, mangos, and figs thrives. To add to the charmingly imperfect look, they removed the Tollmans’ balustrades and replaced them with Wyeth’s original picket fencing.

On the way out, Callie points to a favorite painting by Orville Bulman that is hanging in the foyer. Titled Les Nouveaux Familles, it depicts a mother and father lion with their two cubs. One can’t help but liken the image to a portrait of this young family growing and writing their story in Palm Beach. At the center of that story is Southwood.

“I love hearing the water from the pool fountain and looking at the banyan tree by the fishpond,” says Callie. “The sunsets here are amazing. There is this tiny island that we look out on, and there is this bush that looks like a cartoon character. It reminds me of something my dad would have loved to draw. I love our balcony. I don’t even want to leave my home.”