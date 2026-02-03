Preview The Birdie on Super Bowl Sunday

Hot off the debut of his first Palm Beach County concept—SeaHawk Prime by David Burke—celebrity chef David Burke will preview his second on Super Bowl Sunday. The Birdie Dockside Bar & Grill, located near SeaHawk Prime at Nautilus 220 in Lake Park, will host a preview party February 8, with doors opening at 5 p.m. The event costs $65 per person and includes a welcome cocktail and passed hors d’oeuvres as well as a premium buffet featuring prime rib, roast chicken, fresh salads, flatbreads, oysters, sliders, chicken wings, and a chef’s selection of desserts. Seating is limited, and reservations can be made via OpenTable.