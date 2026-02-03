Preview The Birdie on Super Bowl Sunday

Chef David Burke hosts a sneak peek of his casual The Birdie Dockside Bar & Grill February 8

Hot off the debut of his first Palm Beach County concept—SeaHawk Prime by David Burke—celebrity chef David Burke will preview his second on Super Bowl Sunday. The Birdie Dockside Bar & Grill, located near SeaHawk Prime at Nautilus 220 in Lake Park, will host a preview party February 8, with doors opening at 5 p.m. The event costs $65 per person and includes a welcome cocktail and passed hors d’oeuvres as well as a premium buffet featuring prime rib, roast chicken, fresh salads, flatbreads, oysters, sliders, chicken wings, and a chef’s selection of desserts. Seating is limited, and reservations can be made via OpenTable.

