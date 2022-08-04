Protein-Focused Food Drive Kicks Off

The Palm Beach County Food Bank is hosting its “One Can, Two Can. Who Can? You Can!” protein-focused, back-to-school food drive to collect the nutrient-rich foods that students need to get ready for the upcoming school year August 1 to 5. Participants are welcome to donate at drop-off locations from Boca Raton to Jupiter.

“Protein-rich food is critical for child development and their mental and physical well-being,” said Jamie Kendall, CEO of the Palm Beach County Food Bank. “It’s estimated that one-in-seven U.S. students do not receive sufficient protein in their diet. It’s our job to set them up for success by providing them with the nutrients that are key to their growth, concentration, immunity and more.”

The food bank reports that the most wanted items are beans, fish, chicken, beef, peanut butter, vegetables, and fruit. Items should be shelf-stable and not packaged in glass.

Drop off donations at these locations:

Palm Beach County Food Bank (701 Boutwell Road, #A2, Lake Worth Beach, FL 33461)

Acreage Branch Library (15801 Orange Blvd., Loxahatchee, FL 33470)

Gardens Branch Library (11303 Campus Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410)

Glades Road Branch Library (20701 95th Avenue South, Boca Raton, FL 33434)

Hagen Ranch Road Branch Library (14350 Hagen Ranch Road, Delray Beach, FL 33446)

Lantana Road Branch Library (4020 Lantana Road, Lake Worth, FL 33462)

Main Library (3650 Summit Road, West Palm Beach, FL 33406)

Wellington Branch Library (1951 Royal Fern Drive, Wellington, FL 33414)

West Boca Branch Library (18685 State Road 7, Boca Raton, FL 33498)

West Boynton Branch Library (9451 Jog Road, Boynton Beach, FL 33437)

Royal Palm Brewing Company (543 N. State Road 7, Suite 103, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411)

Hawthorne Suites (301 Lamberton Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33401)

Keiser University (2600 N. Military Trail, West Palm Beach, FL 33409)

First Horizon (605 N. Olive Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33401)

First Horizon (2000 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410)

First Horizon (1315 W. Indiantown Road, Jupiter, FL 33458)

First Horizon (180 Royal Palm Way, Palm Beach, FL 33480)

First Horizon (1645 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd., West Palm Beach, FL 33401)

To learn more about the Palm Beach County Food Bank’s “One Can, Two Can. Who Can? You Can!” back-to-school food drive, click here or call (561) 670-2518.