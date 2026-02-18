Pulitzer Prize-Winning Photographer Comes to Boca Raton

Florida Atlantic University will present the 2026 Alan B. and Charna Larkin Symposium on the American Presidency, featuring “Capturing the American Presidency,” a special presentation by Pulitzer Prize-winning senior photographer for The New York Times Doug Mills. The event will take place on February 26 at the University Theatre in Boca Raton.

For more than four decades, Mills has chronicled presidents and presidential campaigns, beginning his career with United Press International and The Associated Press before joining The New York Times’ Washington Bureau in 2002. He earned his first Pulitzer Prize in 1993 for team coverage of the President Bill Clinton/Vice President Al Gore campaign; his second for the Associated Press’ team investigative coverage of the Monica Lewinsky affair; and his third for his photographic coverage of the assassination attempt on U.S. President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Mills was awarded 2021 “Photographer of the Year” by the White House News Photographers Association, and has won The White House Correspondents’ Association Award for Excellence in Presidential News Coverage by Visual Journalists in 2020, 2023, 2024, and 2025.

Tickets for the lecture are $10-$35, and free for students. A VIP reception will be held at 2:30 p.m. in the Schmidt Gallery hallway. Tickets for the reception, which include admission to the lecture, are $75. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit fauevents.com.