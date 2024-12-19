Q&A with Rabbi Moshe Scheiner

“It’s funny how the path you end up taking in life is often the one you took on your way to avoid it,” shares Rabbi Moshe Scheiner, who was headed for a career in business before a telephone call from a family friend 30 years ago changed the course of his life. With his wife, Dinie, by his side, Scheiner built one of Palm Beach’s most well-known religious institutions that today has more than 700 members. The synagogue’s footprint has expanded over the years, too; with the purchase of several buildings on North County Road, it will soon grow to include more than 40,000 square feet of space. PBI recently caught up with Scheiner to discuss Palm Beach Synagogue’s programming, personality, and more.

PBI: What makes Palm Beach Synagogue so unique?



Scheiner: We’re a user-friendly family synagogue with programming that speaks to everyone. And, although we are a modern orthodox synagogue, 98 percent of our members are reform and conservative Jews. We’re here to expose people to Judaism, not impose it. We’re completely nonjudgmental, welcoming people from all backgrounds, all walks of life, and every level of knowledge, education, and observance.

You are also renowned for your array of programs.



We offer everything from daily services to programs for adults, children, and young professionals. Our Project Connect, for example, serves special needs children and adults, while our Solomon Leadership Program is an amazing mentorship platform for teens.

The synagogue’s speaker series is also diverse, featuring everyone from National Security Advisor John Bolton and journalist Bari Weiss to former Hamas member Mosab Hassan Yousef.



We have top-notch speakers from all walks of life who truly speak to everyone with their informative and unique perspectives and experiences.

Your membership has grown along with your own family, which now includes six children and four grandchildren.



Yes! We all grew up together. As my family expanded so did our membership. We see our synagogue as a center for Jewish life that shows the community what Judaism looks like and the beautiful, loving families and relationships that are created.

The synagogue is also celebrated for its feeling of family and the bonds of friendship that are forged.



Absolutely. From a Jewish perspective, our relationships with one another are as important as our relationship with God. People need community more than ever, especially here in Florida where many people are separated from their families. It’s not like it used to be with three generations living in the same neighborhood. The synagogue is a place that generates and nurtures loving relationships, which is truly one of my greatest joys.