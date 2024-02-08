Race of Hope Returns Next Weekend

Lace up your running shoes for the Hope for Depression Research Foundation’s annual Palm Beach 5K Race of Hope to Defeat Depression. On February 17, runners will depart from the corner of Sunset Avenue and Bradley Park and wind their way through the island in support of the organization’s mission to raise awareness surrounding depression and fund neuroscience research into better understanding, treating, and preventing it.

The race kicks off 8 a.m. and welcomes participants of all skill levels, from professionals to first-time runners, walkers, corporate teams, families, children, and even pets! Packet pickup begins on February 16, from noon to 5:30 p.m. at Mandel Recreation Center, and resumes ahead of the race, from 6:30 to 7:45 a.m.

The first 800 Palm Beach Race of Hope participants to pickup a race packet will receive a race kit, complete with a pullover jacket, shirt, hat, race bib, and finisher medal.

Registration is free for committee members and $25-$50 for the general public. All proceeds from registration and fundraising will benefit groundbreaking depression research.