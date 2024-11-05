Ranky Tanky to Perform in Delray Beach

Arts Garage and the Spady Cultural Heritage Museum will partner to present a performance by Ranky Tanky at the performance venue on November 16, from 8 to 10 p.m.

Ranky Tanky, a band whose name is derived from a Gullah phrase for “get funky,” is comprised of five lifelong friends–percussionist Quentin Baxter, bassist Kevin Hamilton, vocalist Quiana Parler, guitarist Clay Ross, and trumpeter Charlton Singleton–who have established themselves as global ambassadors for their local culture and community. Their music preserves the traditions originated by African Americans in the coastal South during slavery that are kept alive through the present day.

Ranky Tanky won Grammy Awards for “Best Regional Roots Album” in 2020 and 2022. The Charleston-based quintet performs timeless music born from the Gullah culture of the southeastern Sea Islands. Their debut album was featured on NPR’s Fresh Air with Terry Gross, PBS Newshour, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and The Today show.

Tickets are $75 and are available by calling the Arts Garage at 561-450-6357 or by visiting www.artsgarage.org.