Raptis Rare Books Welcomes Author Dana Perino

Raptis Rare Books on Palm Beach will welcome bestselling author, Fox News host, and former White House Press Secretary Dana Perino for a book signing in celebration of her latest book, Purple State.

The event will take place on April 17, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Perino will introduce her debut novel, a smart, politically, and romantically charged story where red meets blue and love is never black and white.