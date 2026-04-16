Raptis Rare Books Welcomes Author Dana Perino

Raptis Rare Books on Palm Beach will welcome bestselling author, Fox News host, and former White House Press Secretary Dana Perino for a book signing in celebration of her latest book, Purple State.
The event will take place on April 17, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Perino will introduce her debut novel, a smart, politically, and romantically charged story where red meets blue and love is never black and white.
Copies of Purple State will be available for purchase, and guests will have the opportunity to meet Perino and have their copies signed. Reserve a free ticket here.
Priority entry will be given to those who preorder the book here. Simply show a copy of the preorder receipt upon entry.
Facebook Comments