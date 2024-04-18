Recap from the Royal Salute Polo Challenge

Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, co-founding patron of Sentebale, played in the Royal Salute Polo Challenge at Grand Champions Polo Club in Wellington for the time since 2016 in support of Sentebale’s work with youth in Lesotho and Botswana. Playing for the Royal Salute Sentebale Team, the Duke and his teammates took home the win.

Crowds cheered on the Royal Salute Sentebale Team, captained by Malcolm Borwick, as they took on the Grand Champions Polo Club Team, captained by Sentebale Ambassador and long-time friend Nacho Figueras. The game’s MVP was Maseru team captain Steve Cox, and best playing pony was Sarah Jessica ridden by Nacho Figueras.

“Bringing together the polo community that has long supported the work of Sentebale is always a great experience. Today, we raised funds to support our local teams on the ground deliver life changing programs,” said The Duke. “The Sentebale team’s commitment plays an essential role in the lives of children and young people across Lesotho and Botswana, offering them hope, education and the means to combat the complex social challenges they face including high unemployment, poverty and the impact of HIV/AIDS. We are grateful to all of the guests, sponsors, and partners who came together today to support this important work, and of course a huge thank you to all the players for making today’s game possible.”

Just under 300 guests attended the event, including Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, and special guests of sponsors and Sentebale. As part of the program, The Duke moderated a fireside chat with Sentebale board chair Dr. Sophie Chandauka and Ntoli Moletsane, Sentebale’s Lesotho-based country director. The group discussed the organization’s goals and the ongoing challenges faced by youth in the southern African country.

“We are two years away from celebrating this extraordinary organization’s Twentieth Anniversary, and the welcoming support we get from every community we hold our fundraising events in continues to showcase that the work we’re doing matters to people and to our partners like Royal Salute,” said Dr. Chandauka. “There is no one this support matters more to than the children and young people who benefit from our programmes, and whose potential is turned into the possibility of a future that means successfully navigating the challenges of poverty and inequity.”

The funds raised from this year’s Royal Salute Polo Challenge support programming in Lesotho and Botswana led by Sentebale’s local teams.

For more information about Sentebale’s work please visit sentebale.org.