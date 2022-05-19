REI to Open at Downtown Palm Beach Gardens

Outdoor enthusiasts are about to get a new place to shop for all their outdoor essentials. REI Co-op will open its newest location at Downtown Palm Beach Gardens on May 20. The grand opening celebration will last through the weekend with daily giveaways and special events.

The 25,000-square-foot store will offer top-quality outdoor gear and apparel for hiking, camping, paddling, cycling, running, fitness, and more. The store will also feature a specialty bike shop staffed with certified mechanics to tune or repair equipment.

“We can’t think of a more suited retailer to cater to our active Palm Beach Gardens community than REI,” said Alexis Brock, regional marketing manager for ShopCore Properties, owners and managing entity for Downtown Palm Beach Gardens. “As we continue to reinvent Downtown, this popular nationwide brand is a perfect addition to our Downtown family of stores and restaurants.”

During the three-day celebration, REI Palm Beach Gardens will open at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 20; 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 21; and 11 a.m. on Sunday, May 22. Giveaways will be available each day while supplies last. REI will host an outdoor social every afternoon from 1 to 5 p.m. with music and outdoor brands including Black Diamond, Brooks, ENO, Gregory, Hoka, HydroFlask, Janji, Keen, Osprey, and Prana.

As a co-op, REI annually invests millions of dollars in local nonprofit organizations to steward trails, waterways, and parks, as well as connect people to the outdoors. During its opening weekend, REI will partner with The Friends of Jonathan Dickinson State Park. For a $10 suggested donation to the organization, customers will get a custom double wall REI insulated mug by Klean Kanteen.

“We’re excited to join Palm Beach Gardens and look forward to serving the outdoor community in their active lifestyles and visitors who come to explore this amazing region,” said Age Ramos, REI store manager. “Whether trying a new activity or heading out on a familiar trail or waterway, we aspire to be at the center of people’s outdoor lives for products and expertise.”

Anyone is welcome to shop at REI and tap into the company’s resources in support of their active lifestyle, but members enjoy a range of benefits. There are more than 320,000 lifetime members in Florida. The store joins five other locations in the state, including: Boca Raton (opened 2020), Gainesville (opened 2020), Jacksonville (opened 2013), Tampa (opened 2021), and Winter Park (opened 2017).

The new store is located at 11701 Lake Victoria Gardens Ave., Suite 1102.