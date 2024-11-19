Rene von Richthofen Works On View at Tula

Acclaimed Palm Beach-based artist Rene von Richthofen recently unveiled a pop-up art exhibit at the newly opened Amrit Ocean Resort in Singer Island. On view through December, the exhibit features eight pieces from his collections of automobile-inspired mixed media displayed in Tula, the resort’s oceanfront signature wellness restaurant, and throughout the lobby.

Von Richthofen is an Austrian-born artist based in Palm Beach. He is a descendant of Manfred von Richthofen, the famed World War I fighter pilot known as the “Red Baron” who shot down 80 enemy aircrafts before he was killed in action. Von Richthofen’s art is inspired by his love for the craftsmanship and design of cars, and he employs monochromatic color pallets, toy cars, and other found objects. His work addresses social and cultural issues, including global warming, war, and racism.

The exhibit is open to the public, as well as hotel and restaurant guests and residents living in the resort’s residential tower. Tour the exhibit from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Guests are invited to view the exhibit at Amrit Ocean Resort during an exclusive meet-and-greet with the artist November 21, from 5 to 8 p.m. Guests will enjoy 50-percent off wines by the glass and house selections of liquor, $10 adaptogenic elixirs, and select $10 appetizers at LALA, the resort’s lobby bar and lounge. RSVP here.