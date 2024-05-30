Resource Depot Hosts Summer Workshops

Resource Depot in West Palm Beach will host the return of “Junk Hours” beginning June 4. These six summer workshops, held from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays through July, are geared toward participants ages 6 to 16 and feature themes chosen specifically to encourage kids to unleash their imaginations using upcycled materials.

The workshop series kicks off on June 4 with “House Building,” where participants will design and construct their own dream houses, fire stations, and candy shops from reclaimed items. On June 11, embark on a cosmic journey by building rockets, planes, or unidentified flying objects from upcycled materials during “Outer Space.” On June 18, “Paper Garden” will cultivate creativity with a paper garden workshop, transforming upcycled materials into all things inspired by Mother Earth. During “Moving Meeple!” June 25, explore the art of movement and create characters with push pin puppets. On July 9, “Cardboard City” will invite participants to build a bustling cityscape using cardboard boxes and tubes, fostering teamwork and creativity. The series concludes July 16 with “Deep in the Jungle,” a jungle-themed art-making adventure.

Registration costs $20 per student, per workshop, with materials and adult guidance provided. Parents can stay to help or drop off. Each workshop is limited to 15 participants, so early registration is encouraged. While day-of-class registration is allowed, space is not guaranteed. To register for a class, visit resourcedepot.org/events.