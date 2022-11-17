Resource Depot Rethink Retail Holiday Resale Kicks Off

West Palm Beach-based nonprofit Resource Depot is encouraging the community to reimagine the way they shop this holiday season with the debut of the Rethink Retail Holiday Resale pop-up shop. Now through December 29, guests are invited to shop sustainably, charitably, and locally with previously purchased, one-of-a-kind items or newly packaged goods ready for decorating and gift-giving. Resource Depot turns trash into treasure, keeping hundreds of thousands of pounds of reusable materials out of landfills each year.

In addition to the pop-up shop, Resource Depot’s Executive Director Jennifer O’Brien shares tips for a greener holiday season below: