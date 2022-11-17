Resource Depot Rethink Retail Holiday Resale Kicks Off

West Palm Beach-based nonprofit Resource Depot is encouraging the community to reimagine the way they shop this holiday season with the debut of the Rethink Retail Holiday Resale pop-up shop. Now through December 29, guests are invited to shop sustainably, charitably, and locally with previously purchased, one-of-a-kind items or newly packaged goods ready for decorating and gift-giving. Resource Depot turns trash into treasure, keeping hundreds of thousands of pounds of reusable materials out of landfills each year.
In addition to the pop-up shop, Resource Depot’s Executive Director Jennifer O’Brien shares tips for a greener holiday season below:
- Take reusable or cloth bags on shopping trips. It takes up to 1,000 years for a plastic bag to break down and plastic shopping bags are only used for 12 minutes on average.
- Reuse bags, boxes, and packaging materials to give and ship gifts.
- If you buy wrapping paper, look for ones made of recycled paper. Try using colorful pages torn from magazines to wrap small gifts, and old maps, newspapers, or posters for larger boxes. Even fabric, such as scarves, cloth napkins or dish cloths can be used for wrapping.
- Send an e-card or call friends and family you have not spoken to instead of holiday cards. This saves on postage too! If you send holiday cards, look for ones made of recycled paper using eco-friendly inks.
- A real tree is better for the environment. Ideally, buy a tree that has roots and can be replanted. Look for FSC Certification to confirm the tree has been sourced sustainably. Ensure you recycle it as best you can.
- If going the artificial tree route, select a secondhand one. If you do decide to buy new, buy one that is good quality so it lasts for years. Artificial trees cannot be recycled, so consider donating it after the holiday season.
- Choose LED lights when purchasing or replacing sets of lights. Not only are they extremely energy efficient, using up to 90 percent less energy than incandescent bulbs, but they also last twice as long.
