Experience The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month

The local summer dining scene just got hotter. From August 1-31, The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month will serve up dozens of deals at more than 50 area restaurants. Locals and visitors alike can discover new hidden gems, established favorites, and worldly restos from Boca up through Jupiter.

To celebrate the launch of this monthlong promotion, Discover The Palm Beaches and the James Beard Foundation are hosting a benefit dinner at PGA National Resort on August 2. This intimate event will feature a multicourse meal by James Beard–nominated chefs Jeremy Ford and Lindsay Autry, as well craft cocktails from Gosling Rum. Tickets are $195, and proceeds will benefit the James Beard Foundation and Feeding South Florida. Purchase tickets here.

Below, meet some of the chefs participating in this year’s restaurant month, in original videos courtesy of Discover The Palm Beaches.