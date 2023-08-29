Rob Thomson Receives Humanitarian of the Year Award

Lifelong Jupiter resident, Palm Beach County Realtor, and owner of Waterfront Properties and Club Communities Rob Thomson was awarded the prestigious 2023 Humanitarian of the Year award by the Florida Association of Realtors for his philanthropic work in the community.

Presented during the 2023 Florida Realtors Convention & Trade Expo at The Rosen Shingle Creek Resort in Orlando on August 17, the esteemed award honors realtors who actively contribute to their community through acts of service and philanthropy.

Thomson was recognized for his involvement in various local charitable organizations, including Big and Small Dog Ranch Rescue in Loxahatchee. In July, Thomson spearheaded the rescue’s “Christmas in July” fundraising event, where he underwrote $10,000 of adoption fees for local first responders, police, military service members, and veterans. Additionally, Thomson played an integral role in the successful implementation of the Veteran Dog Training Program, benefiting more than 50 veterans by providing them with service dogs to aid in their treatment for disabilities, such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).