Royal Park Bridge Goes Pink

The Royal Park Bridge connecting West Palm Beach to Palm Beach will turn pink in January to help bring awareness to breast and cervical cancer, and commemorate National Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. Promise Fund of Florida will hold a lighting ceremony on Saturday, January 8, to change the color of the bridge with a push of a button.

Promise Fund of Florida’s mission is to reduce the number of deaths due to late-stage breast and cervical cancer by eliminating barriers to quality healthcare for local women in need.

“Illuminating the Royal Park Bridge pink is a symbol of Promise Fund of Florida’s commitment to bridge our communities together in the fight against breast and cervical cancer,” said Nancy Brinker, co-founder of the Promise Fund of Florida. “We remain determined to make sure that women who suffer healthcare disparities in Palm Beach County have access to the breast and cervical screenings, diagnostic, and cancer care they need.”

Before the lighting ceremony, Promise Fund of Florida will host their inaugural Pink Boots on the Ground celebration. Staff, board members, and other attendees will wear pink boots to kick off the grassroots fundraising campaign that encourages communities to take action in the fight against breast and cervical cancer disparities. Promise Fund of Florida hopes to raise $2 million from the campaign with a goal of serving 30,000 women by 2023.

“Our goal is to continue to expand the education and screening of all women in Palm Beach County and South Florida. The uniqueness of the Promise Fund is the ability to truly embrace and strengthen the diversity outreach to the underserved women in our community,” said Mami Kisner, chair of Pink Boots on the Ground. “This event will celebrate our 12,000 women who have been educated, navigated and screened with the help of Promise Fund partners.”

Promise Fund of Florida currently partners with seven healthcare providers, including free clinics and federally qualified health centers to provide subsidized breast and cervical cancer screenings, diagnostic and cancer care. Promise Fund of Florida Navigators are also positioned at each healthcare partner to help eliminate all barriers to care and serve as a liaison between patients and service providers. Promise Fund of Florida continues to work to expand to additional navigation areas throughout South Florida.