Sample Delights at A Taste of DRV

The Shops of Donald Ross Village and Homewood Suites by Hilton will host the first A Taste of DRV, a culinary event showcasing dishes from five of the restaurants located in Palm Beach Gardens destination on July 23. The showcase is free and open to the public, and will take over the hotel from 12 to 4 p.m.

The foodie fete kicks off at noon with a Burger Brawl between local chefs Tim Lipman of Coolinary and Pushkar Marathe of Stage Kitchen & Bar and the forthcoming Ela Curry Kitchen. The chefs will vie for the title of 2022 Burger Brawl Grand Champion in the cook-off, which will be emceed by chef Lindsay Autry and judged by a lineup of special guests.

At 1 p.m., Cactus Grille & Tequila Bar’s Executive Chef Billy Rosenberg will share his tips for creating the perfect taco and how to pick the right tequila complement during the Taco & Tequila Tasting. Mixologists in training can stop by for the 2 p.m. Cocktail Making Class, where expert mixologists from The Parched Pig will be on tap to demonstrate the methodology and skills behind their cocktail recipes. A Sushi & Sake Class will round out the offerings at 3 p.m., featuring sushi chefs and sake pairings from Asian Fin.

Reserve seats on Eventbrite.