More than 270 guests gathered at Sailfish Club to celebrate Saturday Night Fever, the iconic 1970’s themed disco and dinner dance to benefit St. Ann Place Outreach Center.

Event chairs Virginia Gildea, Joseph and Max McNamara and Honoree Chairs Melinda and Tom Hassen received guests at the iconic dance party emceed by Nick Noviello. St. Ann Place CEO, John Pescosolido, proudly announced Mitzi Freidheim, as the recipient of the annual Founders Award for her outstanding commitment and support of the organization. The award was presented by Event Grand Sponsor Margie McCloskey O’Neil and 2024 Founders Award recipient Patricia McCloskey.

St. Ann Place Outreach Center has served homeless women and men in downtown West Palm Beach for the last 24 years. The Center’s mission is to serve homeless, poor and sick in a dignified and respectful manner.

Pescosolido commented “the remarkable success of this event underscores the need for their services and the incredible generosity and commitment of our community”. Event chairs hinted at the 2026 Event which will begin St. Ann Place’s Jubilee Year with new and more exciting celebrations.

For more information about St. Ann Place Outreach Center contact Anna D’Emilio at 561.805.7708.