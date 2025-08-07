Savor a One-Night-Only Pizzaioli x La Sirena Menu

West Palm Beach's Pizzaioli and La Sirena will host the second annual four-course summer collaboration on August 12

The Pizzaioli x La Sirena summer collaboration returns August 12. Photo courtesy of Aioli and Pizzaioli copy
Chef Michael Hackman and Melanie Hackman of West Palm Beach’s Aioli and Pizzaioli will host the second annual four-course collaboration with chef Marcello Fiorentino of La Sirena August 12.

The evening will serve as a preview to celebrate La Sirena’s fortieth anniversary season. The one-night-only collaboration will feature a four-course take-out menu developed by Hackman and Fiorentino. Dishes include:

  • Bruschetta La Sirena
  • Rigatoni alla vodka
  • Cacio e Pepe Pizza
  • Blueberry Panna Cotta

The menu ($65) feeds two people and is available for take-out only. Pre-orders are being accepted and recommended. To order, visit pizzaioliwpb.com or call (561) 508-6958.

