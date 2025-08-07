Savor a One-Night-Only Pizzaioli x La Sirena Menu

Chef Michael Hackman and Melanie Hackman of West Palm Beach’s Aioli and Pizzaioli will host the second annual four-course collaboration with chef Marcello Fiorentino of La Sirena August 12.

The evening will serve as a preview to celebrate La Sirena’s fortieth anniversary season. The one-night-only collaboration will feature a four-course take-out menu developed by Hackman and Fiorentino. Dishes include:

Bruschetta La Sirena

Rigatoni alla vodka

Cacio e Pepe Pizza

Blueberry Panna Cotta

The menu ($65) feeds two people and is available for take-out only. Pre-orders are being accepted and recommended. To order, visit pizzaioliwpb.com or call (561) 508-6958.