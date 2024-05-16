Savor a Sunset Stroll at Morikami

Enjoy golden hour during Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens’ Sunset Stroll on May 23, from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

The popular after-hours event will feature the Sean Danconia Pop Surreal Art Show, Guildhall Pop-Up Booth featuring games, anime, and manga goods, docent-led garden tours, beer and sake tastings, and Asian-inspired bites by Ramen Lab Eatery, Kaminari Ramen, Kona Ice, and Cornell Café.

There will be live taiko drumming by Fushu Daiko on the museum’s lakefront terrace and Iaido martial arts sword performances by the Institute of Budo Studies in the Morikami Theater.

Tickets are$5 for members, and $10 for the general public. Additional Sunset Stroll dates include June 13 and September 12. The event is rain or shine and space is limited. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the door.

For more information, visit morikami.org/event/sunset-stroll.