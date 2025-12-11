Savor the Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival

The annual Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival (PBFWF), in partnership with Wine Spectator, returns to The Palm Beaches December 11–14. This year’s festival features 22 events blending compelling debuts and long-time favorites, offering guests the best in food, wine, and hospitality across Palm Beach County. From the Festival Kick Off Party at The Belgrove to A Night at The Ben, presented by National Geographic Expeditions, plus lunch and dinner experiences at beloved eateries, there’s a little something for every palette.

The event culminates with the Eighteenth Annual Grand Tasting, presented by The Palm Beaches, at the Palm Beach County Convention Center December 14. More than 50 of the country’s top chefs and restaurants will serve indulgent dishes and desserts, paired with more than 100 world-class wines, craft spirits, and more. The excitement builds with the Grand Chef Throwdown, hosted by Mo & Sally alongside Jay Cashmere, where three local chefs compete for a $10,000 prize benefiting a local charity. Their creations will be judged by an all-star panel of celebrity chefs, including Maneet Chauhan, Tiffani Faison, and Robert Irvine. Tickets for the Grand Tasting are $229 per person.

Tickets are available now at PBFoodWineFest.com.