School is Out, Science is In

Keep the season’s magic alive and the kiddos occupied with science camps at the Cox Science Center and Aquarium in West Palm Beach.

Fantastical Florida

From December 23-27 (no camp December 25), campers will explore the ecology, topography, and geology of the Sunshine State in this Florida-focused camp. Registration is $219.60 for members; $224 for non-members.

Sabotage at the Science Center: A CSCA Whodunit

Something fishy is happening at the science center and investigators are needed. From December 30 through January 3 (no camp January 1), campers will pull back the layers of this mystery and crack the case of Sabotage at the Science Center. Registration is $219.60 for members; $224 for non-members.

ROCKin’ in the Free World

Head to the science center on January 6 to venture across the country and learn about some of the vast and varied geological phenomena. From the tops of mountains to deep canyon valleys, this rock-themed camp is sure to be a riot! Registration is $54.90 for members; $61 for non-members.

Beyond the Oort Cloud

Travel with to the far reaches of our galaxy and beyond, and get acquainted with the worlds and stars in far away galaxies January 20. Registration is $54.90 for members; $61 for non-members.

I’m Buggin’ Out!

Learn all about insects and broaden your understanding of our creeping, crawling, and occasionally flying neighbors on February 24. Registration is $54.90 for members; $61 for non-members.

For more information, visit coxsciencecenter.org.