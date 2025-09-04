See Open Spaces at the Norton Museum of Art

The Norton Museum of Art’s collections will serve as the backdrop for the Natural Movers Foundation’s fourth iteration of Open Spaces September 12, kicking off at 7 p.m.

As visitors wander through the museum, they’ll be able to watch original works of dance and repertoire performances by professional dance artists, including solo artists Daniela Cepero, Gabrielle Williams, and Libby Faber; Anna Nunes and Jessica Dos Santos of AGWA Dance Company; Lauren Carey of Ballet Florida; Briana Campbell and Mika Santo of STYX; and Lily Loveland of Ballet Palm Beach.

“Open Spaces lets the community experience the transformative power of dance up close,” says Ericka Squire, CEO of the Natural Movers Foundation. “For the first time, all choreographers will respond to one exhibition: ‘Artists’ Jewelry: From Cubism to Pop, the Diane Venet Collection.’ Audiences can expect an exciting mix of movement vocabularies—from contemporary ballet to jazz—all created in conversation with the same collection of artwork.”

