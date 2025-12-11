See Tiffany & Co.’s Blue Book High Jewelry Presentation on Palm Beach

Tiffany & Co.’s annual Blue Book High Jewelry Presentation is now on view at the Seascape Estate in Palm Beach through December 14.

Open by-invitation and to Tiffany & Co. clientele, the high jewelry showcase features more than 400 exquisite high jewelry creations from Tiffany & Co’s collections, including Blue Book 2025: Sea of Wonder, Jean Schlumberger’s Bird on a Rock Collection, and historic, rarely seen pieces from the Tiffany Archives.

The Seascape Estate serves as a stunning historical backdrop for the dazzling designs of the Blue Book High Jewelry Presentation, many of which are inspired by the aquatic sea life from Schlumberger’s imagination and travels.

