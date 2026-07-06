See Works by James Prosek in Vero Beach

The Vero Beach Museum of Art will host the works of New England–based artist, writer, and naturalist James Prosek July 11 to October 25. In “James Prosek: At Work,” guests will see pieces from Prosek’s first 30 years of artmaking, which began when he published Trout: An Illustrated History in 1996 at age 19.

Prosek’s work celebrates and aims to support conservation of the world’s waterways and the life that teems around them. This survey—comprised of everything from field studies to studio work across painting, watercolor, and sculpture—is Prosek’s second at the Vero Beach Museum of Art, following his 2015 exhibition, “James Prosek: Ocean Fishes,” which included a selection of paintings of saltwater fish native to Florida waters.