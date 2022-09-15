September Exhibitions On View at Armory Art Center

The Armory Art Center in West Palm Beach is welcoming the arrival of fall with exhibition unveilings all month long.

New faculty and 2022-2023 Artists-in-Residence Maria Camera-Smith, Hannah Scrima, Tony Baker, and John Lark, opened the season with “New & Now,” an exhibition of their works on view to October 21. The center will debut “Regional Printmaking Now!,” on view September 30 to October 20, will feature the works of established and up-and-coming printmakers in South Florida.

The goal of this exhibition is to examine the current techniques and issues being addressed within local printmaking. The month will round out with the “Grassy Waters Annual Nature Photo Contest” exhibition, on display from September 7 to 21.

Galleries are free and open to the public Monday to Friday, from 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.