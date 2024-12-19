Shakespeare by the Palms Returns in January

The Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival will mount its first wintertime festival with the Shakespeare by the Palms V production of As You Like It at Commons Park Amphitheater in Royal Palm Beach January 30 to February 2. Performances will take place from 8 to 10 p.m. each night. Admission is free with a suggested donation of $5 per person.

As You Like It follows the resourceful Rosalind and her friends as she journeys from the Royal Court to the Forest of Arden. Disguised as a shepherd, Rosalind encounters her love, Orlando, and decides to befriend him as a shepherd boy and cure Orlando of his “lovesickness” for Rosalind. Witty words and romance play out while the disputes between a pair of brothers comes to a happy ending for all.

Guests are invited to bring a beach chair or blanket and picnic basket, or enjoy on-site concessions each evening.

The Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival’s Thirty-Fifth Anniversary Season continues with the Shakespeare by the Sea production of The Winter’s Tale July 10–20, Thursdays through Sundays, at the Seabreeze Amphitheater in Jupiter’s Carlin Park.

For more information, visit pbshakespeare.org.