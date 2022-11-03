Shakespeare Classic Hits the Stage

William Shakespeare’s greatest and most tragic love story will jeté onto the Dreyfoos Hall stage November 11-13, when Miami City Ballet’s Romeo and Juliet arrives at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach. John Cranko’s iconic choreography and Sergei Prokofiev’s swelling score will transport audiences to the bustling streets of Verona, where the Montagues and the Capulets duel as ill-fated young love grows. From the stunning movements of the corps de ballet to the passionate pas de deux between the ballet’s main characters, watching this heartbreaking tale unfold wordlessly makes it even more moving. Tickets start at $30.