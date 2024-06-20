Shakespeare Summer Intensive at the Kravis Center

The Kravis Center in West Palm Beach will host the Shakespeare Summer Intensive, a program designed to immerse high school and college students into the world of William Shakespeare while honoring the legacy of Alan Lebow, co-founder of Kids’ Dreams, Inc. The five-day program begins July 1 and allows students to explore new acting techniques and innovative approaches to theatrical design.

Students enrolled in the program will select one of two tracks: acting or design. Those on the acting track will learn from industry professionals, receiving personalized instruction in acting, voice and speech, movement and stage combat, and verse and text. Armed with memorized monologues, students will refine their crafts and explore the nuances of Shakespearean performance. The design track provides a unique platform for students to explore the intricacies of costume, properties, and scenic design within the world of Shakespeare. Led by professionals, participants will bring Shakespeare‘s world to life.

The Shakespeare Summer Intensive culminates with a student sharing and exhibition July 5, open to friends and families. In addition, students will experience a live professional performance of Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival’s King Lear July 11.

For more information, email anello@kravis.org or visit kravis.org.