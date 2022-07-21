Shark Preservation Week at Cox Science Center and Aquarium

The Cox Science Center and Aquarium in West Palm Beach will partner with the Palm Beach Gardens-based American Shark Conservancy for a week-long event dedicated to sharks July 23-29. Science center guests will strengthen their shark knowledge through fun activities, labs, presentations, and more.

The week’s programming will include a daily touch tank and shark presentations in the Cox Science Center’s 10,000-gallon fresh and saltwater aquariums at 10:45 and 11:45 a.m.; a feeding frenzy during afternoon aquarium feedings (excluding Tuesday and Friday); and ocean-themed crafts.

As the ocean’s top predator, educating guests on the importance of sharks in the marine ecosystems is essential, from balancing the food chain to maintaining seagrass and coral reef habitats. In addition, the week’s entertaining and educational conversations will also help reduce any fear tied to shark attacks.