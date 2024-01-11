Shop The Day Away Luncheon is on the Horizon

The Cancer Alliance of Help & Hope’s 2024 Shop The Day Away Luncheon will return to The Breakers Palm Beach on February 7. Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, will be the keynote speaker at the highly anticipated event.

Events chairs Arlette Gordon and Joseph and Max McNamara, along with Honorary Chairs Jacqui Michel, Laura Moore Tanne, and Michelle Worth, are planning on making this luncheon another success. All proceeds support Cancer Alliance of Help & Hope’s mission of assisting local children, adults, and families affected by cancer, and helping with subsequent bills they acquire during the treatment and recovery process.

The 2024 Shop The Day Away Luncheon will begin at 10 a.m. with a silent auction, featuring hundreds of new designer items, luxury brands, and one-of-a-kind experiences. After the thrill of shopping for a cause, guests will enjoy an elegant lunch and featured presentations.

Tickets are $650 and VIP tickets are $850. To purchase luncheon tickets or to learn more, email Stanton Collemer, CEO of Cancer Alliance of Help & Hope, at Scollemer@cahh.org or call (561) 215-7360.

To learn more about Cancer Alliance of Help & Hope and the 2023 Shop The Day Away Luncheon™, visit CAHH.org.