“Side by Side” Honors an Artistic Union

Decades of love and the art created through it will be celebrated as the Boca Raton Museum of Art unveils “Side by Side: The Artist Couple Bernstein and Meyerowitz.” Theresa Bernstein and William Meyerowitz were married for 62 years, and their works will be displayed the way they were created: side by side.

Both Bernstein and Meyerowitz were renowned for their Realist, figurative portrayals of daily life in the early 1900s, from the bustling Lower East Side of Manhattan to the bucolic seaside artist colony in Gloucester, Massachusetts, where they spent summers. This show marks the first dual exhibition of the couple’s art, compiled from the collection of the late local philanthropist Edith Stein and her husband, Martin.

More than 50 examples of the couple’s work, as well as portraits of their beloveds and works by Ashcan School friends and contemporaries Robert Henri, George Bellows, and John Sloane, will be on view from May 14 to May 10, 2026.

Featured image: Beach Babies by Theresa Bernstein. Gift of Edith Stein / courtesy of the Boca Raton Museum of Art