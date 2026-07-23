Sip and Shop at Busch Wildlife Sanctuary

Sip, shop, and support local wildlife at Busch Wildlife Sanctuary’s inaugural Summer Sip & Shop on July 23, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Hosted from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., the evening with feature Busch Wildlife Sanctuary gift shop favorites, as well as new merchandise available only during the event. Browse unique offerings from several local vendors, including:

Charm Pop Party: Permanent jewelry and custom jewelry

Permanent jewelry and custom jewelry Taytay Bakes: Homemade baked goods

Homemade baked goods Mermaids & Mimosas: Coastal-inspired fashion

Coastal-inspired fashion The Farms Vintage Boutique: Terrariums and home décor

Every purchase made in the Busch Wildlife Sanctuary Gift Shop supports wildlife rehabilitation, conservation, and environmental education. Participating local vendors will also donate a portion of their evening sales to the sanctuary.

Enjoy refreshing drinks, light bites, music, and meet animal ambassadors while you shop!

The event is free to attend, but registration is encouraged. Register here.