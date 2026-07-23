Sip and Shop at Busch Wildlife Sanctuary

Busch Wildlife Sanctuary is welcoming supporters for the inaugural Summer Sip & Shop July 23

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Peruse the Busch Wildlife Sanctuary Gift Shop during the Summer Sip & Shop on July 23. Photo by Capehart
Peruse the Busch Wildlife Sanctuary Gift Shop during the Summer Sip & Shop on July 23. Photo by Capehart

Sip, shop, and support local wildlife at Busch Wildlife Sanctuary’s inaugural Summer Sip & Shop on July 23, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Hosted from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., the evening with feature Busch Wildlife Sanctuary gift shop favorites, as well as new merchandise available only during the event. Browse unique offerings from several local vendors, including:

Every purchase made in the Busch Wildlife Sanctuary Gift Shop supports wildlife rehabilitation, conservation, and environmental education. Participating local vendors will also donate a portion of their evening sales to the sanctuary.

Enjoy refreshing drinks, light bites, music, and meet animal ambassadors while you shop!

The event is free to attend, but registration is encouraged. Register here.

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