Skate and Savor for a Cause at the Bartle BBQ

Skate and savor barbecue for a cause at the Third Annual Bartle BBQ Hang on September 13. The family-friendly event will be held at the National Croquet Center in West Palm Beach from 4 to 7 p.m. Guests will enjoy barbecue, music by Surfer Blood, a skateboarding competition, and fun activities for all ages.

James Bartle of SandyJames Fine Food & Productions founded the Bartle BBQ Hang in honor of his nephew, Cory Bartle, who passed away from an accidental overdose at the age of 34 in 2022. In honor of Cory’s life, his family established the Cory Bartle Memorial Fund with Hanley Foundation to support efforts to raise awareness about the effects of substance use disorder and combat addiction.

Guests will get to skate with World Skateboarding Championship winner and Boynton Beach native Alessandro “Alex” Sorgente and skateboard professional Mike Rogers during the BBQ Hang’s skateboard clinic and best tricks competition. Prizes will be awarded to skateboarders of all skill levels.

Proceeds from the event will support scholarships for individuals with substance abuse disorder who otherwise could not afford treatment. The fund will also support efforts to educate individuals and their families about the path to recovery, aiming to break the cycle of addiction and overdose for everyone affected.

Tickets are $50 per adult; $35 for junior registration (ages 13 to 30); and free for children age 12 and younger. For more information, visit hanleyfoundation.org/events/bbq/.