Small Plate and Craft Cocktail Pairings

Chef Lindsay Autry has debuted a new concept inside The Regional in West Palm Beach. Dubbed Mockingbird, the bar and lounge puts a sophisticated spin on Southern hospitality, offering a curated menu of small plates and craft cocktails. Here, Jennifer Forsythe, the restaurant’s director of private events, highlights a few food-and-drink combinations to try on your next visit.

The Dish: Key West pink shrimp (served with scampi butter, garlic toast, and roasted tomatoes)

The Drink: Cadillac Margarita (organic tequila, oleo saccharum, Florida citrus, and Grand Marnier)

Behind the Pairing: “Shrimp and citrus is a given,” says Forsythe. “But to go the extra mile, our Cadillac Margarita’s bright, light tone contrasts the rich and silky scampi sauce.”

The Dish: Roasted bone marrow (barbecue short rib with pickled onions, herb salad, crispy onions, and grilled sourdough)

The Drink: Añejo Old-Fashioned (Havana Club Añejo Rum, Angostura Bitters, and brown sugar)

Behind the Pairing: Forsythe says both the dish and the drink are to be savored. They are luxurious and full-bodied, big in flavor and texture.

The Dish: The Regional Burger (smash patty with roasted tomatoes, an herb and cheese aioli, and caramelized onions on a potato roll)

The Drink: Bourbon Tea (Four Roses Bourbon, local honey, lemon, and black tea)

Behind the Pairing: “The warmth [from] the bourbon matches that of the burger patty, and the tannic notes of the black tea play nicely against the sweet potato roll and caramelized onions.”