Small Plate and Craft Cocktail Pairings

Try these unique food-and-drink combinations at Mockingbird inside The Regional

Chef Lindsay Autry has debuted a new concept inside The Regional in West Palm Beach. Dubbed Mockingbird, the bar and lounge puts a sophisticated spin on Southern hospitality, offering a curated menu of small plates and craft cocktails. Here, Jennifer Forsythe, the restaurant’s director of private events, highlights a few food-and-drink combinations to try on your next visit. 

Shrimp on Toast. Photo by InHouse Creative
Photo by InHouse Creative

The Dish: Key West pink shrimp (served with scampi butter, garlic toast, and roasted tomatoes)

The Drink: Cadillac Margarita (organic tequila, oleo saccharum, Florida citrus, and Grand Marnier)

Behind the Pairing: “Shrimp and citrus is a given,” says Forsythe. “But to go the extra mile, our Cadillac Margarita’s bright, light tone contrasts the rich and silky scampi sauce.” 

Roasted Bone Marrow. Photo by InHouse Creative
Photo by InHouse Creative

The Dish: Roasted bone marrow (barbecue short rib with pickled onions, herb salad, crispy onions, and grilled sourdough)

The Drink: Añejo Old-Fashioned (Havana Club Añejo Rum, Angostura Bitters, and brown sugar)

Behind the Pairing: Forsythe says both the dish and the drink are to be savored. They are luxurious and full-bodied, big in flavor and texture. 

The Regional Burger. Photo by InHouse Creative
Photo by InHouse Creative

The Dish: The Regional Burger (smash patty with roasted tomatoes, an herb and cheese aioli, and caramelized onions on a potato roll) 

The Drink: Bourbon Tea (Four Roses Bourbon, local honey, lemon, and black tea) 

Behind the Pairing: “The warmth [from] the bourbon matches that of the burger patty, and the tannic notes of the black tea play nicely against the sweet potato roll and caramelized onions.”

