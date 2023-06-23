Tropical Smokehouse and Celis Juice Bar will host a summer Smoke & Sunset Neighborhood Cookout event at Tropical Smokehouse July 8 from 5 to 9 p.m. The menu includes a whole pig in Celis Mojo Juice. Other participating businesses include Cholo Soy Cocina, Civil Society Brewing, Zipitios, and Step Dad’s Pizza. The evening will also feature music by DJ Dubbs. Tickets cost $26 and cover food, with a cash bar available. Tickets can be purchased here.