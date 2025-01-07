Socialize Without Screens at the Offline Party

Start the year off by taking a break from screens during Levenger Analog Society’s Offline Party in Boca Raton January 11. From noon to 3 p.m., guests are invited to put down their phones in the spirit of improving physical health, freeing up time for playing and exploring, making social connections, boosting mood, and building community during the screen-free gathering.

The fete will take over Prosperity Brewers in Boca Raton, and attendees may bring games, journals, coloring books, books, polaroid cameras, puzzles, friends, dogs, and anything or anyone that can lend to meaningful connection.

No phones or screens are allowed. Admission is free. For more information, visit the Offline Party Eventbrite page.