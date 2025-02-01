Sollis Health launched in Palm Beach in 2022 with its 24/7, 365, state-of-the-art flagship location at 324 Royal Palm Way. The 4,000-square-foot space, staffed with ER-trained physicians, is a serene and elevated alternative to hospital emergency rooms and public urgent care facilities, treating 90% of what a typical ER can handle—from sore throats and ear infections to sports injuries and slips and falls—with on-site imaging and same-day diagnostics.

Since then, Sollis Health has opened a second Palm Beach County location with the Boca Raton Center (1905 Clint Moore Road, Suite 303), which operates seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Like the flagship Sollis centers in New York City, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, the Palm Beach County locations are equipped with on-site labs and diagnostic imaging capabilities, including X-ray and EKG. In addition to flagship centers on the Upper East Side, Downtown San Francisco, and Beverly Hills, Sollis also has medical clinics in the Hamptons, Tribeca, Gramercy, and Hudson Yards in New York, and Santa Monica and Manhattan Beach in Los Angeles.

“What sets Sollis Health apart from other concierge medical practices is that we’re an in-center experience that’s private, comfortable, and attentive, but we operate like a fully-equipped emergency department. Sollis functions as an urgent care with the capacity to treat almost everything from minor cuts and colds to life-threatening emergencies,” says Dr. James Fishkin, Florida Medical Director for Sollis Health. “With imaging, laboratory, and pharmacy under one roof, we ensure a streamlined experience. Sollis doesn’t have the same limitations as hospitals, emergency departments, or urgent care. Our physicians and nurses are extensively trained in acute and critical care, and we advocate for our members, continuously going above and beyond while instilling confidence that we’re providing the best medical care.”

Now with Sollis Family, Sollis is offering a membership designed for the unique needs of busy families. “Now the families of Palm Beach County can have a medical provider that is always there for any medical need, day or night—from immediate acute treatment, to a full diagnostic workup, to scheduling follow-up appointments with specialists,” says Carling Pinckney, South Florida Membership Director for Sollis Health. “With our members-only approach, our physicians can spend as much time with our patients as we need, which is something that has unfortunately become nearly impossible to provide in the traditional healthcare system. When young parents are up after-hours with a mystery cough or fever, our doctors are on standby.”

Sollis Family memberships start at $10,000 yearly for up to a family of four, and include a complimentary house call, free food or environmental allergy testing for any member under age 18, and Welcome Consultations for the whole family. Memberships include unlimited access to Sollis Health centers nationwide, 24/7, 365 telemedicine, on-site imaging and labs, care navigation, and expedited specialist visits. Premium memberships offer special amenities, such as house calls, and access to advanced labs and imaging, like MRI, CT, and ultrasound.

FOR MORE INFORMATION on Sollis Health’s Palm Beach County memberships and locations, call 561-560-7600 or visit sollisHealth.com/locations.

