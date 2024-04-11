The South Florida Play Yellow Birdie Bash returns to PGA National Resort on April 15. The event will benefit Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation and the South Florida PGA Foundation.

Fifty PGA of America professionals will embark on an 81-hole challenge on The Match and The Staple courses at PGA National, and attempt to make as many birdies as possible in a doubles golf team format. Each birdie is backed by donor pledges, with a goal of raising $500,000. The funds raised will further the missions of the South Florida PGA Foundation and Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation in support of Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.

This event has raised more than $900,000 for these charities. In the past two years, the South Florida PGA Foundation has granted free golf lessons to more than 600 military personnel, granted $40,000 to support students in higher education, and provided support to more than 1,000 children at six medical facilities.

Back-to-back PGA champions Eric Veilleux and Ryan Fountain, who are representing The Bear’s Club, will return to the field this year. Veilleux and Fountain have raised a cumulative $168,750 over the past two years of the event.

To support the South Florida Play Yellow Birdie Bash, click here.