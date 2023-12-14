Spady Museum to Celebrate Kwanzaa

The Spady Cultural Heritage Museum in Delray Beach will welcome guests to a free Kwanzaa Celebration on December 26, from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Kwanzaa Celebration will welcome families to celebrate the holidays by making their own gifts and enjoying live music, art activities, storytelling for children, and food. The celebration will be held outside on the museum grounds.

Kwanzaa is a Pan-African holiday that strengthens and celebrates African culture and heritage. Five community-minded organizations will come together to infuse the Kwanzaa celebration with all of the seven principles (Unity, Self-Determination, Collective Work and Responsiblity, Cooperative Economics, Purpose, Creativity, and Imani) for a rich and memorable experience. Unity, a concept that was kept away from African Americans during the founding of our country, is an important principle to learn, adopt, and practice. Learn more about Kwanzaa here.

The Spady Museum will condense the week-long celebration into an afternoon of community observation. The Kwanzaa Celebration is hosted by Spady Museum in collaboration with the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., the Sankofa Study Group, Pyramid Books, and Kwanzaa 365 Live.