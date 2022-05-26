Special Olympics Florida Issues Call to Artists

Special Olympics Florida is celebrating its fiftieth anniversary in 2022 and is seeking local artists to concept artwork that embodies the key principles of its mission of “Inclusion, Acceptance, Courage, and Compassion.” The piece should celebrate the indomitable spirit of Special Olympics Florida athletes and the joy with which they compete. It should broadly reflect the following statements:

“Together, we celebrate.”

“Together, we achieve.”

“Together, we compete.”

“Together, we laugh.”

“Together, we strive.”

“Together, we overcome.”

“Together, we are triumphant.”

All concept submissions will be accepted, and one concept will be chosen to be commissioned for public display in Palm Beach County.

Proposals are due by Wednesday, June 1. Concepts will be evaluated after the submission deadline. Artists will be notified whether their concept was chosen to be commissioned by June 15.

Artists of all ages and status (professional or amateur) are eligible to submit artwork. One concept with be chosen by the Special Olympics Florida Board of Directors to be commissioned and displayed publicly in Palm Beach County. The only decision criteria to be used is how well the concept of the artwork embodies Special Olympics Florida, its founder, and its commitment to the impact now and over the past 50 years. Special Olympics Florida will be the rightful owner of the final artwork created for the purpose of donating the artwork to Palm Beach County. The name of the artist will be acknowledged and included in the display.

For a full list of guidelines and requirements, please reference the Request for Proposal. Submit artwork to mike@319digitalmedia.com or linseysmith@sofl.org