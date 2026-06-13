Specials and Entertainment Await at Campi

Right now is the perfect time to experience Campi Italian inside The Ray Hotel Delray Beach.

The restaurant is currently offering a special three-course prix fixe dinner menu Sunday through Thursday. For $49, patrons can select an entrée, main, and dessert, with a wine pairing add-on available for $20. Options include burrata caprese, yellowtail crudo, New York strip, veal scaloppine, and salted caramel budino.

Hungry for more? Campi hosts live music every Wednesday and Sunday. It also offers a daily happy hour from 5 to 7 p.m., inclusive of $6 beers, $12 select cocktails, $5 off wine by the glass, and a curated selection of discounted bites.