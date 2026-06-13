Specials and Entertainment Await at Campi

Head down to The Ray Hotel Delray Beach to try out this chic Italian spot

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Yellowtail crudo at Campi. Photo by Alexandria Marie Kubsch
Yellowtail crudo at Campi. Photo by Alexandria Marie Kubsch

Right now is the perfect time to experience Campi Italian inside The Ray Hotel Delray Beach.

The restaurant is currently offering a special three-course prix fixe dinner menu Sunday through Thursday. For $49, patrons can select an entrée, main, and dessert, with a wine pairing add-on available for $20. Options include burrata caprese, yellowtail crudo, New York strip, veal scaloppine, and salted caramel budino.

Hungry for more? Campi hosts live music every Wednesday and Sunday. It also offers a daily happy hour from 5 to 7 p.m., inclusive of $6 beers, $12 select cocktails, $5 off wine by the glass, and a curated selection of discounted bites.

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