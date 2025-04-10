Spring is Underway at Busch Wildlife Sanctuary

Baby season is underway at Busch Wildlife Sanctuary in Jupiter. Now through September, the animal hospital will admit up to 50 animals in need of care and medical attention per day. To support the influx of baby critters, Busch is currently hosting its ongoing 2025 Baby Season Fundraiser, plus the Spring Craft Fair April 27.

Baby Season 2025

Baby season is the sanctuary’s busiest time of the year. The animal hospital at Busch Wildlife Sanctuary can admit 50 animals per day, all needing care and medical attention. Many of the patients need months of care and rehabilitation before returning to the wild. To support this work, the 2025 Baby Season Fundraiser will provide essential items and funds to help rescued wildlife. Learn more about the fundraiser here.

Spring Craft Fair

On April 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., head to the sanctuary for the Spring Craft Fair, a community-based event to support the Busch Wildlife Sanctuary. Local vendors will showcase their handcrafted treasures, from intricately designed jewelry to beautifully woven textiles.